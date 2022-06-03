CM, Chinese envoy discuss Pak-China ties

LAHORE:New Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren met Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz here on Thursday.

The Chinese Consul General congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of chief minister of Punjab. Both the leaders discussed promotion of Pakistan-China relations, CPEC projects and enhancing cooperation in new fields.

The chief minister expressed good wishes for Zhao Shiren on assuming the post of Consul General in Lahore. Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren appreciated the vision of the CM Punjab and said his vision of serving the people was commendable.

The chief minister and the Chinese envoy agreed to take immediate steps to give a new dimension to future cooperation. “We value China's cooperation in the construction and development of Pakistan,” Hamza Shehbaz said, adding work has started on new dimensions of Pak-China economic relations. He further said that CPEC projects were important for Pakistan's journey of sustainable development.