Texas town mourns teacher killed in shooting

UVALDE, United States: The Texas town of Uvalde will on Wednesday lay to rest one of the two teachers gunned down in last week’s elementary school massacre, along with her husband who died days later -- leaving their four children orphaned.
Irma Linda Garcia, 48, was killed when a teenaged gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary on May 24, a massacre that also left another teacher and 19 young children dead.
CAIRO: A presidential pardon on Wednesday saw Egyptian opposition figure Yahya Abdelhadi released from jail after...
THE HAGUE: Police in 11 countries have taken down a mobile phone scam dubbed FluBot that spread around the world via...
TEHRAN: Iran warned on Wednesday it would respond to any "unconstructive actions" taken by the UN atomic watchdog...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation lamented on Wednesday that it had no access to data about North Korea’s...
WASHINGTON: Iranian government-backed hackers tried to attack a leading US hospital for children in 2020, but were...
COPENHAGEN: With the war in Ukraine forcing countries in Europe to rethink their security policy, Denmark on Wednesday...
Comments