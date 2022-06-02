Texas town mourns teacher killed in shooting

UVALDE, United States: The Texas town of Uvalde will on Wednesday lay to rest one of the two teachers gunned down in last week’s elementary school massacre, along with her husband who died days later -- leaving their four children orphaned.

Irma Linda Garcia, 48, was killed when a teenaged gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary on May 24, a massacre that also left another teacher and 19 young children dead.