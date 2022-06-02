Former Kashmore SHO’s son shot dead

A son of a former police inspector in Kashmore was shot dead in near Ghaggar Phatak within the Bin Qasim police station on Wednesday.
Suspects shot dead 38-year-old Habibullah, son of Abdul Qadir, a former SHO of Kashmore. Police and rescuers attended the scene and took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. SHO Amin Khosa said the initial investigations showed that the victim and his family had old enmities with their relatives.
Police said Habibullah had arrived about two months ago and was working with a contractor in Karachi. They suspected the involvement of his relatives in the murder. Separately, 28-year-old Khayal Muhammad, son of Ayub Khan, was shot dead in Bilal Colony within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. His body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.
