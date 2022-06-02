KP CM says workers are PTI force

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were our force and they would again participate in the “Azadi March” with the same zeal on the call of their leader Imran Khan.

“Being an elected chief minister of the province, it was my responsibility to protect our people; we are democratic people and abide by the Constitution”, he said while talking to the media during visit to his home district of Swat.

Reacting to the federal government’s move of instituting cases against him, Mahmood Khan said a government formed under external conspiracy, could form committees and file cases against him as many as it wanted but he would not step back from his democratic right.

He said the “imported” government inflicted the worst type of violence on the participants of our “peaceful” march, adding free movement was the constitutional right of every citizen and in this regard, the decision to move the Supreme Court against the “imported” government would be taken in the meeting of the provincial cabinet today (Thursday).

Responding to a question, the chief minister lamented that an alleged criminal and killer was heading the committee formed against him, alleging the imported home minister had a main role in the model town incident.

To another question, the chief minister said the “imported” government had lodged three different cases against him.

He said the “imported” government should do whatever it wants, and we will continue our struggle for the real independence and prosperity of the nation.

In response to a question about the current economic situation, the chief minister believed that rulers at the Centre were incompetent and had no policy to stabilize the national economy.

He said these people had come into power only to protect their wealth obtained allegedly through money laundering and other illegal means.

The chief minister said the KP government had provided Rs 640 million for the supply of gas to different areas of Swat. However, this fund would be spent after the incumbent “imported” government came to an end.

He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Amir Maqam was trying to join the PTI but our party workers were not ready to accept him in the party because there was no space in the party for the people like Amir Maqam.

About the drinking water issue in Mingora city, the chief minister said a mega project was going to be initiated to address this long-standing issue of Mingora city, adding a tender for the project had been floated and physical work would be launched by the end of June, this year.

Earlier, Mahmood Khan inaugurated the newly established Police Command and Control Centre at the District Police Office in the Swat district. He handed over cheques for Grant in Aid to different bar associations including Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench at the Commissioner Malakand Office.

The chief minister gave Rs 5 million each cheque to each Tehsil Bar Association Matta, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Kabal.

He gave a cheque for Rs 10 million to District Bar Association Swat and Rs 20 million to Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench. The chief minister was given a detailed briefing about various aspects of the newly established Police Command and Control Centre.

It was told that all the matters of police stations in Swat were being digitalized, adding police access service, token automation system, police stations record management system, media monitoring system, hotel watch, E-ticketing, women safety app and CDR system had been established in the Command and Control Centre.