Fuel consumption

Every Pakistani is worried about the current economic situation of the country. Inflation is directly related to petrol prices in the international market. These prices are beyond the government’s control. But there are some steps that the government can take to minimize petrol consumption. A fuel quota should be fixed for different categories of vehicles on a monthly basis. Extra fuel should be provided at extra charges. India recently tried the odd-even scheme to curb pollution. This scheme can be adopted in Pakistan to reduce petrol consumption. Bicycles should be promoted, and people should be encouraged to use these cycles to go to work.

The misuse of ACs should be strictly controlled at workplaces. There have been numerous studies that suggest that a short workweek leads to more productivity. Many developed countries are moving towards a four-day workweek. All of us need to play our part during these testing times to pull our country out of this economic crisis.

Abdul Basir CF

Islamabad