Hamza’s election as CM: LHC orders president, Punjab governor be made parties in case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed that President Arif Alvi and newly-appointed Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman be made parties in the case challenging Hamza Shahbaz’s elections as chief minister.
The five-member larger bench of the LHC, headed by Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, resumed the hearing on separate pleas filed by PTI and PMLQ against Hamza’s election as CM, Geo News reported.
At the outset of Tuesday’s hearing, Azhar Siddique, PTI’s counsel, argued that the National Assembly speaker cannot administer the oath to a chief minister as per the Constitution.At this, the judge remarked that they wanted to hear the president and governor.
Meanwhile, the larger bench was directed to make the president and governor parties through their respective secretaries. The judge directed the PTI’s lawyer to make a change in the petition accordingly and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.
