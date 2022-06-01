Intelligentsia, academia input must for quality legislation: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the input of intelligentsia and academia is imperative for enacting quality legislation.

He said that legislation being the prime function of Parliament needs research and technical support, especially at the drafting stage. “Imparting training to Youth regarding legislative drafting would enhance legislative quality.”

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of newly-appointed Interns and Research Associates in Tadveen—A Legislative Drafting and Research Clinic established at the Parliament House.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf appreciated the launch of the legislative drafting programme and said that cooperation between intellectuals, jurists and parliament could play an important role in enacting effective legislation for the welfare of the people. He said that the participation of educated youth in the legislative process would help in bridging the gap between people and the legislature. “For the first time in the history of Parliament to ensure the participation of youth in the democratic process, they were introduced to legislation and the legislative process. The draft laws should be in a simple format so that the people could understand and give their views on it.”

The representative of MANTAQ spoke about the lack of experts for drafting comprehensive and effective legislation. Farzana Yaqub, CEO of Mantaq, also appreciated the special co-operation of the Speaker in setting up Tadveen Center in the Parliament.