Prescod wins 100m at Ostrava

OSTRAVA: Britain´s Reece Prescod won the 100 metres in a personal best of 9.93 seconds at the Golden Spike athletics meet in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old beat Jamaica´s Yohan Blake and fellow Briton Zharnel Hughes with both clocking 10.05 seconds.

"It was a great race so I am really happy about that," said Prescod.

"I feel in a good place and I will... hopefully get myself into some hot races now after running that time."

Ethiopia´s Lamecha Girma won the 3,000 metres steeplechase in a world leading time of 7 minutes 58.68 seconds, setting a national record.

"I am very glad for this result," said the 21-year-old silver medallist from last year´s Tokyo Olympics.

"I felt strong and confident -- good to feel like that as the World Championships are approaching," he added.

The athletics World Championships in Eugene, United States are scheduled for July 15-24.

Also in Ostrava, US athletics legend Allyson Felix had to bow to Aminatou Seyni of Niger on 200 metres, with the African setting a national record of 22.21 seconds.