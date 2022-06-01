Prescod wins 100m at Ostrava

OSTRAVA: Britain´s Reece Prescod won the 100 metres in a personal best of 9.93 seconds at the Golden Spike athletics meet in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old beat Jamaica´s Yohan Blake and fellow Briton Zharnel Hughes with both clocking 10.05 seconds.
"It was a great race so I am really happy about that," said Prescod.
"I feel in a good place and I will... hopefully get myself into some hot races now after running that time."
Ethiopia´s Lamecha Girma won the 3,000 metres steeplechase in a world leading time of 7 minutes 58.68 seconds, setting a national record.
"I am very glad for this result," said the 21-year-old silver medallist from last year´s Tokyo Olympics.
"I felt strong and confident -- good to feel like that as the World Championships are approaching," he added.
The athletics World Championships in Eugene, United States are scheduled for July 15-24.
Also in Ostrava, US athletics legend Allyson Felix had to bow to Aminatou Seyni of Niger on 200 metres, with the African setting a national record of 22.21 seconds.
