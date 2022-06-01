Murray upset about Texas school shooting

LONDON: British tennis player Andy Murray said that last week’s Texas school shooting which left 19 children and two teachers dead made him "angry" and was "unbelievably upsetting".

Murray was an eight-year pupil at a school in Dunblane, Scotland, in 1996 when a gunman killed 16 young children and a teacher in Britain’s worst mass shooting.

Reflecting on last week’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in the Texas town of Uvalde, the former world number one told the BBC: "It was obviously terrible, it’s unbelievably upsetting.

"It makes you angry and it’s incredibly upsetting for parents," the 35-year-old said.

Addressing the debate in the United States about gun control in the wake of the shooting, which was carried out by an 18-year-old man, Murray said that "surely at some stage you do something different (about gun laws)".