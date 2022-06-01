Summer vacation from today

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) has announced annual summer vacations for public and private sector colleges across the province staring June 1 (today).
As per the notification issued in this regard, summer break would be observed in the colleges from June 1 to July 31, 2022. However, BS 4-Year Degree Programmes shall continue to function and all examination shall be held as per the notified schedule of Boards and Universities.
