In a recent interview with a foreign channel, Imran Khan said that his comments on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan were taken out of context. He further explained that when he said that the shackles of slavery had been broken, he meant that the English language would be replaced by local languages.
He also maintained that the Single National Curriculum, which was introduced by his government, was also meant to help the people of Pakistan break away from ‘mental’ slavery. This is Khan’s latest U-turn.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
Karachi witnessed a severe heatwave in 2015, which took more than a thousand lives. The city is recording extreme...
This refers to the news report, ‘Protesters at ‘Azadi March’ were armed, admits Imran Khan’ . Imran Khan used...
Last month, Pakistan saw the worst example of police brutality. The Punjab police arrested a number of PTI supporters...
The prime responsibility of a country’s chief executive is to ensure the well-being and safety of its people. Our...
Unhealthy food items are being sold in different parts of Quetta. Contaminated items are the main reason for the...
The results of the local bodies elections in Balochistan have shown the confidence of the people in a democratic...
Comments