In a recent interview with a foreign channel, Imran Khan said that his comments on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan were taken out of context. He further explained that when he said that the shackles of slavery had been broken, he meant that the English language would be replaced by local languages.

He also maintained that the Single National Curriculum, which was introduced by his government, was also meant to help the people of Pakistan break away from ‘mental’ slavery. This is Khan’s latest U-turn.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA