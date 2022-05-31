Pakistan women to tour Australia early next year

KARACHI: Pakistan women will tour Australia for three T20Is and three ODIs which will be conducted in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra from January 16-29, 2023.

The ODIs, which will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025, will be played on January 16, 18, 21 with the opening two games scheduled in Brisbane. The third ODI will be held in Sydney which will also stage the first T20I on January 24. The remaining two T20Is will be played in Canberra on January 27 and 29. Pakistan’s tour to Australia is one of their four away series in this competition played over a three-year period. Their other three away series are against Bangladesh, England and New Zealand, the schedule of which will be announced later.

Pakistan are currently hosting Sri Lanka, which is one of the four series that will be played in their backyard. Ireland, South Africa and West Indies are the other home series with Ireland scheduled to tour in November. The details of South Africa and West Indies series will be announced later.

The ICC Women’s Championship is being competed by 10 sides: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. At the end of the three-year cycle, the top five teams and the hosts will book a berth for the World Cup in 2025, while the rest of the teams will have to go through the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.