Sidhu Moose Wala killed in gang-related violence, says police

NEW DELHI: An Indian rapper with a major following both at home and among the diaspora in Canada and Britain was gunned down near his hometown in a gang-related killing, Indian police have said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu -- known as Sidhu Moose Wala to his 11 million followers on YouTube and millions of fans -- was driving his SUV in the northern state of Punjab when he was attacked by suspects in two or three cars who fired about 30 bullets on Sunday afternoon.

Viresh Kumar Bhawra, state police chief, said the killing "looks like an inter-gang rivalry" and added that a Canada-based gangster known as Goldy Brar "has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang".

Bhawra, who is facing questions about reducing Sidhu’s security detail last week, said the rapper was not travelling with his bodyguards and even left his bullet-proof vehicle at home. Moose Wala, 28, earned a particularly large following among young Punjabi men with his catchy rap videos that attacked rival singers and politicians, and portrayed him as a man who fought for the community’s pride, delivered justice and gunned down his rivals.

The rapper unsuccessfully contested state elections as a candidate for India’s main opposition Congress party earlier this year. The political bid attracted additional scrutiny and criticism of Sidhu’s work with rivals accusing him of glorifying guns, Sikh nationalism and gang culture.

His biggest hits, such as "Legend", "Old Skool", "Devil" and "Just Listen", are among the most popular tunes on different short-video platforms in India. Canadian rapper Drake posted a picture of Sidhu with his mother on Instagram, and joined Indian stars in expressing shock at the killing.

"Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. Still trying to wrap my head around this one," actor Ajay Devgn tweeted. Vishal Dadlani, a Bollywood musician, posted: "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep".