Pak-China plus movement urged for the region

Islamabad : Devcom-Pakistan bilateral webinar pinpointed multiple severe threats to the energy sector, economic security, geopolitical defence, and food shortage.

The experts urged collective vision, absolute wisdom, and integrated efforts to protect the greater South and West Asia.

Geopolitical analyst, Munir Ahmed announced the launch of the Pak-China Friendship and CPEC Awards to identify, recognse and appreciate individuals and organisations dedicated to the exemplary bond between the two nations.

The initiative will encourage and inspire others to follow the suit.

Speakers at the Devcom-Pakistan webinar urged the governments and other stakeholders to come up with a Pak-China-plus movement to combat the challenges emerging from the regional conflicts.

The geopolitical pursuits are likely to hit China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) if cohesive and corrective measures are not taken.

The intensifying cold war strategies and increasing interest of the US, UK, and NATO countries in the extended region may hamper the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC, a very aggressive rail and road connectivity and trade regime of President Xi Jinping. An outline of the changing global scenario is fast emerging after the abrupt withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan. Further adding to the miseries of the extended region is the ever-increasing US and NATO deep engagement in the Russia-Ukraine war have set the red alert for future economic growth and connectivity. They foresaw a seismic shift to the Indo-Pacific region at large in the evolving world order.

Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan), DTN and Friends of China organised the webinar on the subject ‘Where CPEC stands in the emerging global scenario?’ on Saturday.

The panel of experts included Centre for China and Globalisation (Beijing) Vice President Prof Victor Gao, Amb Retd Naghmana Hashmi, Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Beijing) president Wang Zihai, Embassy of China in Islamabad Cultural Counsellor Zhang Heqing, Centre for China and Globalisation (Beijing) Sr. Research Fellow and Media Expert Zoon Ahmed Khan, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed, East West Institute (London) Senior Research Fellow Dr. Najam Abbas and University of Peshawar Head of China Study Centre Prof Dr. Zahid Anwar.

Centre for China and Globalisation (Beijing) Vice President Prof Victor Gao said highly coordinated efforts are being made by the so-called superpower to put the region on fire. “The Russia-Ukraine way is likely to hit the region badly. The lives and livelihoods of billions of people in the region are at stake. All the stakeholders and countries need to have a consolidated approach toward solutions. China will not compromise on any threat to any part of the land, economic and strategic interests. He urged both the governments to launch the Pak-China plus movement for the CPEC 2.0 along with the joint information technology solutions and software development engaging the youth of Pakistan. IT technology is the future and China can offer numerous opportunities in this sector. Trade of good services shall be on top priority for the educated youth.”