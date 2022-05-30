Imran’s party in severe depression: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Citing a journalist friend close to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussin Shah Sunday took to Twitter to claim that Imran Khan-led party was disappointed very much because there was no point of return.

“[The party] repeatedly begged Khan not to hold the long march, but he did not accept. Now they are waiting for a miracle that the [incumbent] government should commit a blunder and party could bring people out on that issue,” Shah said.

Shah also said that the journalist told him that friends in the business fraternity were also not ready to invest in the party because they all were exporters of the United States and Europe and they were afraid that their orders could be cancelled if they funded the PTI.

“The party needs generous people like Tareen and Aleem, who are no more there. Sardar Tanveer [AJK prime minister] is also angry because he is not being allowed to form a cabinet,” Shah said in a series of tweets.

The Sindh minister also claimed that Imran Khan would soon appeal for fundraising and change the key office-bearers. “The party [PTI] is disturbed that Khan’s narrative rose like froth and died down. Khan acted in haste when the party was not mentally prepared to show all its cards,” he said in the tweets. “Now attempts are being made to resurrect the dead,” he added.