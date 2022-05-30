Ahly seek third straight African title

JOHANNESBURG: Egyptian outfit Al Ahly go into the CAF Champions League final against Moroccan hosts Wydad Casablanca on Monday thrilled to be on the verge of creating history but furious at the choice of venue.

Ahly are among four teams who have won the marquee African club competition twice in a row since its 1964 debut, but all of them failed when attempting to secure a third straight success.

Having flopped in 2007 and 2014, the Cairo Red Devils have a third chance after victories over fellow Egyptians Zamalek and South Africans Kaizer Chiefs in the previous two title deciders.

But hopes of further glory suffered a huge blow when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) controversially decided to stage the final at the Stade Mohammed V, the home ground of Wydad.

CAF said Morocco and Senegal were the only countries who applied to host the highlight of the African club calendar and the west Africans later withdrew, without offering an explanation.

Angry Ahly officials asked the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) — the highest legal body in sport — to force CAF to choose a neutral venue instead, but the appeal failed.

Playing in Casablanca means Wydad will have the backing of about 35,000 supporters in a crowd limited to 45,000 — two thirds of the capacity.