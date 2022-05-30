Asia Cup to start from August 24

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan cricket board is keen to start the Asia Cup T20 Cricket on the changed dates of August 24 to September 7, 2022 and sought participating countries’ consent on the fresh decision.

The 18th Asia Cup that was postponed twice earlier is now expected to get underway on August 24 in Sri Lanka and will be competed amongst the six teams of the continent.

The recent economic instability in Sri Lanka which is the host country of the event has forced the ACC to consider multiple options including adjustments in the dates.

The Asia Cup to be participated by Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, host city Sri Lanka and one of the qualifiers could start on the new dates of August 24. The tournament’s final is set to be held on September 7.

“Adjustments in the dates are made following a request received by the SL Board from a couple of participating teams including Pakistan on the possible clash of international fixtures. Pakistan are to host England for seven T20 Internationals in the latter part of September. If Asia Cup goes ahead on the new dates of August 24 and ends on September 7, it would be perfect dates from Pakistan’s perspective as the team will be back home well in time for the start of the T20 series against England,” a source told ‘The News’.

The tournament that usually alternates between ODI and T20 cricket formats was last played in 2018 and won by India. The Covid-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of the 2020 edition. Sri Lanka was supposed to host the 2020 edition but the pandemic first pushed the event to 2021 before finally being moved to 2022.

Pakistan, who was originally supposed to host the 2022 Asia Cup has the hosting rights for the 2023 edition. Besides the top five cricket playing Asian countries, a qualifier will join the top teams for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan cricketers are facing a heavy cricketing schedule in the run-up to the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in November. From September 1 to 17, the national cricket team will be engaged in the Asia Cup T20.

The series against England is expected to begin on and around September 15. There are seven T20 matches to be played between Pakistan and England and these could run till the first week of October. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and hosts New Zealand are to figure in the tri-series ahead of the World Cup T20 in Australia.