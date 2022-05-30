 
close
Monday May 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

‘Top Gun’

By AFP
May 30, 2022

Los Angeles: Much-anticipated action film "Top Gun: Maverick" was expected to have a big opening and it did not disappoint, taking in an estimated $151 million in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Comments