Citizen kills ‘robber’ in Gulshan

A suspected robber was shot dead and his alleged accomplice was wounded near Maskan Chowrangi in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood of Karachi on Saturday night.
Police said that according to initial reports, the two suspects were looting cash and mobile phones from people at gunpoint when one of the citizens opened fire on the suspects with his licensed pistol, killing one of them on the spot and injuring the other.
The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the deceased and the injured are yet to be identified. They said the suspects’ weapons have been seized and the motorbike in their possession impounded.
