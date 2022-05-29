Handball coaching course launched

KARACHI: International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity and International Handball Federation(IHF) License C Course for Handball Coaches has started at the University of Agriculture and Misaq-ul-Mall Plaza, Faisalabad.

As many as 35 participants from affiliated units of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) including two from Afghanistan are attending this course.

Ali Raza Habibi from Iran has been appointed by the IHF as an expert and Muhammad Shafiq, President PHF, and National Course Director Pakistan Olympic Association as local expert who delivered their lectures on basic techniques ,conditioning and warming up respectively on Saturday.

Dr Asad Abbas Shah, Secretary Medical Commission POA , who is also member Medical Commission Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will deliver his lectures on doping in sports and nutrition whereas Dr Shoaib Shafiq, scholar M.A Olympic Study, Sports University Cologne, Germany, who is also coordinator of this course, will deliver his lectures on wheelchair handball.