Progress stressed in uplift works at Malakand varsities

MINGORA: A senior official on Friday directed the vice-chancellors and project directors to ensure timely progress in the development works in various universities without compromising on quality.

Malakand Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai issued the directives at a meeting held at Commissioner Office in Saidu Sharif.

The participants reviewed the progress of the ongoing development works in the universities of the Malakand Division.

The meeting was attended by vice-chancellors of universities and project directors and other officials of the universities in Swat, Chitral, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Upper Dir and Lower Dir.

The officials gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner on financial and development matters related to universities. The issues facing the universities were also discussed in detail.

He issued instructions to the relevant deputy commissioners asking them to provide assistance to the universities in acquiring land so that development work should not be delayed. The commissioner specially directed the administration of the Chitral University to ensure timely completion of the project as the district needed special attention.