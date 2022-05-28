FDE announces summer vacation from June 6

ISLAMABAD: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Friday announced summer vacation for all public sector educational institutions of federal capital starting from June 6 till August 31 (for students only).

In a notification, FDE directed to All Heads of Institutions (HoIs) Islamabad Model School/Colleges (boys/girls) Urban and Rural Areas, Islamabad that schools/colleges will reopen on 01-08-2022 for the next academic session 2022-23 that shall be concluded on 31-3-2023. The summer vacation shall be fully utilised to manage the following activities in all educational institutions in amicable manner.

The activities included admissions according to already issued schedule.

The physical verification of stock /stock checking, repair and maintenance of furniture /building/playgrounds.

To complete said tasks Heads of Institutions (HoIs) shall engage necessary number of staff to manage all these activities when and where required, it added.

Moreover all HoIs and Administrative staff shall follow the official timings already issued from this office.

Classes for undergraduate classes (BS and ADP) shall continue as per academic schedule/semester calendar.