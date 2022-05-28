Faced with tough questions, Imran leaves presser in a huff

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday left his press conference angrily after a journalist posed to him some hard-hitting questions about governance and his party's role on social media.

The journalist was the last person to ask his question during the question & answer session. The reporter told the former prime minister that governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not up to the mark and that the province's chief minister, Mahmood Khan, had himself taken the responsibility for media-related matters. He asked, "...you have a government in KP, and you are undoubtedly a popular leader in Pakhtunkhwa. People cast votes for you, but people have not seen the walls of the prime minister's house and governor's house being demolished, nor did they see universities being built in the chief minister's house."

He alleged that PTI's "keyboard and social media warriors" had decided to conquer Pakistan in 2014. He went on to say that due to the trends being set on social media by PTI, people were “abusing army generals” in every alley across the country. "People expect you to groom your workers, launch your campaign to conquer Pakistan to serve the masses.... What is your message to your supporters?"

Responding to the questions, Imran Khan said he could give a hard-hitting answer to the journalist, but he won't, adding he couldn't get what the questioner meant by social media warriors. "You should know no one has ever been able to control social media. I am not spreading hatred. We are trying to unite people." "All your statements are wrong and instead of asking questions, you made a speech during a press conference," Khan said angrily, stood up, and left the presser.