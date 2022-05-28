Tolerance, brotherhood day observed

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has observed “Youm-e-Akhuwat-o-Rawadari” (brotherhood and tolerance day) on Friday across the country to promote peace, stability, tolerance and harmony.

On the appeal of PUC Chairman Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, various Ulema, Mashaikh, spiritual leaders and religious scholars urged the promotion of peace and harmony among all the communities to eliminate violence, disputes and riots. They emphasised that only internal stability and unity could take the country forward. They said Pakistan is a country of the people with differences in views, beliefs, faiths and sects, saying that the message of Islam and other religions is to create tolerance.

They pointed out that Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other countries had to suffer civil wars, instability and bloodshed after the army and nations were divided. They warned that under a planned conspiracy, a malicious campaign is being carried out to malign the army, in which rumors were being spread and attempt being made to create division in the armed forces and the nation. They appealed to all the political parties, media, anchor persons and Youtubers to ensure stability, progress and development.

Tahir Ashrafi cited the businessmen of the Arab and Islamic countries, who used to say that if Pakistan ensured internal stability then they would bring the biggest investments, saying Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with enormous resources and vast agricultural lands, deposits of minerals like coal, gold etc. The scholars reminded that Paigham-e-Pakistan is a unified and consensus document endorsed by 15000 leading Ulema and religious scholars that clarified the difference between Jehad and rebellion. The state may declare Jehad with the consultation of Ulema and Muftis in accordance with the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah. They appealed to the people to remain guard against growing hatred and violence and follow the teachings of Islamic Shari’ah and democratic values in the country.