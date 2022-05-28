Saudi coach Renard pens new deal after World Cup success

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s coach Herve Renard has signed a new five-year deal after guiding the team to this year’s World Cup in Qatar, football officials announced on Friday.
The Frenchman was shown signing a shirt with the number “2027” in a video posted by the official Twitter account of the Saudi national team. Saudi Arabia is bidding to host the Asian Cup in 2027.
“We achieved our first target, let’s work together for the rest,” Renard said in the video, adding: “I’m here to stay.”
