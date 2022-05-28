Hockey team to return on June 3

LAHORE: Pakistan Men’s National Hockey Team will fly back to the country on June 3 after participating in the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan hockey team’s Dutch head coach Siegfried Aikman said that his team learned a lot during Asia Cup.

Pakistan were edged out from not only Asia Cup but next year’s Hockey World Cup too after India beat Indonesia by 16-0. While reacting to this ouster, Aikman said his team learnt a lot from their mistakes.

“We as Pakistan come from far and are not there yet but we learned a lot today about how to deal with the pressure from a to do or die match. We didn’t play well in the 1st half,” he said in a tweet.

In Asia Cup, Pakistan held 1-1 draw against India, beat Indonesia by 13-0 and lost to Japan by 3-2.

The Green-shirts finished in the third place in Group A after the arch-rivals India dethroned the side from the second position following a consolidating 16-0 victory over the hosts Indonesia.

That prevented the Green Shirts from qualifying to the top-four of the Asia Cup and also shattered the side’s hopes of World Cup qualification.

Pakistan Hockey team will now turn their attention toward the upcoming Commonwealth Games, scheduled to kick off on July 28.