Political planning

With the PTI having backed off from lingering on Islamabad’s streets – but sticking to its early election demand – there are questions over whether Imran Khan has any cohesive political plan at all. Is his only political strategy his popularity on the roads, which did not translate into numbers during the long march, or is he relying on a ‘deal’? Will he be able to take out another long march in four or five days when the numbers weren’t that great the first time around? If the government does not announce elections, does the PTI have a Plan B to force elections? Finally getting its act together, the coalition government does not seem to be in any mood to give in to Imran’s demands. The government has decided to stay in power, take tough economic measures, which will inevitably lead to massive inflation, in order to fulfil the IMF’s demands. It has also managed to pass two important bills on electoral reforms and NAB reforms.

The amendments in the NAB law are what the coalition partners had been demanding in the previous government’s tenure. Some of the amendments include decreasing the 90-day remand by NAB to 14 days; instead of arbitrary arrests, now an arrest can only be ordered if a person refuses to join the investigation, attempts to abscond or tries to tamper with evidence; and not allowing a media trial unless a reference has been filed against someone. The now incumbent NAB chairman, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, will not be able to continue in office as the new law has removed the clause granting extension to him. According to the new law, the federal government will appoint NAB’s deputy chairperson as the acting chairperson following the completion of the tenure of the chairperson. As expected, the PTI has objected to the amendments, calling it an ‘NRO’ for the government.

There were concerns that the electoral reforms passed by parliament had curtailed the right to vote of overseas Pakistanis, but the government has clarified that overseas Pakistanis still have voting rights. Only voting through EVMs has been discarded due to ECP objections related to technical aspects. The ECP will ensure voting rights while assuring secrecy. The previous laws did not take into consideration some practical issues that the ECP was likely to face. Now with these new laws in place, the ECP may conduct pilot projects for voting by overseas Pakistanis in the by-elections. The pilot projects can ascertain the financial feasibility as well the level of secrecy and security in i-voting. There is of course still the President Alvi factor, who no doubt will refuse to sign the bills but once they are sent back to him after reapproval, his assent will not be needed if he does not give it in 10 days. The government may not have smooth sailing yet though, with the Supreme Court questioning how the cabinet has benefitted itself by removing names from the ECL. Recent developments do raise questions on how a government with tied hands, one which cannot legislate or perform executive functions, and which carries an economic baggage of the past three and a half years can complete its tenure.