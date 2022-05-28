It’s a tough life

The long-awaited rise in prices of petroleum products has been announced. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also hinted at a further increase in the prices. Unfortunately, this hike will be borne by the poor and middle class of our society. Suggestions of setting different prices for the haves and have-nots are impractical.
This increase will now bring a tsunami in the shape of increased prices of other commodities of daily use, making life difficult for a majority of citizens. The usual blame game will not lessen the distress of ordinary people who can only pray for better times to come.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
Imran Khan was in power for close to four years. He knows everything about the economic challenges that the country is...
The Texas shooting is a horrific incident that shows how American society needs to amend its gun laws. It was shocking...
Christians in India are the victims of frequent violent attacks, which have increased dramatically ever since...
The new government has increased the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre. This is a sheer injustice to ordinary people....
Some reports that are now viral on social media showed that the customs authorities confiscated passengers’...
This refers to the news report, ‘Petrol, diesel in Pakistan still cheaper than UK, BD, India, UAE’ . The price of...
Comments