It’s a tough life

The long-awaited rise in prices of petroleum products has been announced. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also hinted at a further increase in the prices. Unfortunately, this hike will be borne by the poor and middle class of our society. Suggestions of setting different prices for the haves and have-nots are impractical.

This increase will now bring a tsunami in the shape of increased prices of other commodities of daily use, making life difficult for a majority of citizens. The usual blame game will not lessen the distress of ordinary people who can only pray for better times to come.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi