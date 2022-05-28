Al Jazeera to approach ICC over journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

DOHA: The Al Jazeera Media Network has said that it will submit a case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague to investigate the killing of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces.

In a statement issued late on Friday, the network said it had formed an international coalition that consists of its legal team along with international experts, and is preparing a dossier on the killing of Abu Akleh for submission to the ICC prosecutor.