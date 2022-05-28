Traffic cops kill suspected robber in Korangi

Five traffic police sergeants killed a robber and arrested his accomplice in Korangi Industrial Area late on Thursday night.

The traffic cops were on duty to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles carrying goods from factories when two outlaws came across their vehicle and tried to attack them with guns near Chamra Chowrangi.

In the retaliatory fire, the cops arrested both the suspects, including one with injuries. The injured man, identified as Arbab, was taken to Jinnah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His accomplice was identified as Abdullah. The cops claimed seizing two pistols, seven snatched cellphones and a motorcycle from their possession. The Karachi Traffic Police spokesman said the staff assigned to the Traffic Mobile of Korangi District are ASI Intezar Ali, PC Shakeel Ahmed, PC Basit Ali, PC Waris Dino and PC Jahan Zeb.

He added that they had handed over the seven recovered mobile phones, two pistols and a motorcycle to the SHO of the Korangi Industrial Area police station, where an FIR was registered. Traffic police chief Ahmed Nawaz has appreciated the brave act of the five traffic officers and gave them certificates of appreciation and rewards.