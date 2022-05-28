‘Govt working on low cost power’

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said the government was working expeditiously on low cost power generation from Thar Coal and renewable energy projects of solar and wind power generation.
He said this while chairing a meeting of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) held on Friday.
He said Thar Coal Reserves have potential to be a game changer in meting out Pakistan''s energy needs.
The minister also stressed the need of prioritizing environmental aspect in projects aimed at conversion of coal into energy.
SECMC officials while briefing the meeting stressed on the need to formulate an effective strategy for alternative sources of energy and reliance on Thar Coal in the light of global energy crisis.
"To meet national energy requirements it is vital to plan in advance for exploitation of alternative energy sources like solar and wind energy and especially the huge coal reserves of Thar," they said.
The meeting was informed that local coal reserves are the cheapest and most useful energy source as power generation using imported LNG costs Rs 34 per kWh and imported coal costs Rs 37 per kWh while coal from local reserves costs only Rs 4 per kWh.
LAHORE: Punjab Skills Development Fund, Huawei and Zong joined hands to narrow the digital divide in Pakistan for...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production has fixed maximum retail price of Urea at Rs1,768 per 50kg, aimed...
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Friday directed all scheduled banks as well as micro finance banks to submit data...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs2,100 per tola on Thursday on the recovery of the Pakistan...
Stocks rallied for a second day as investors saw a small rollback of fuel subsidies as a giant leap towards the...
LAHORE: The realistic and painful measures taken by the government have the support of all major trade associations,...
Comments