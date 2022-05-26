LHC adjourns hearing of pleas for removal of Punjab CM till 30th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions for removal of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province till May 30.

The court gave an opportunity to Hamza Shehbaz and the Punjab government for submitting replies till the next date of hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, PTI MPAs and others.

During the proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Hamza sought time for reply. He requested the court for granting two days for the purpose. Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob also sought time for reply. However, the chief justice expressed annoyance over seeking time and observed that the replies should have been filed two days earlier.

Subsequently, the chief justice adjourned the hearing of petitions till May 30 and gave an opportunity to Hamza Shehbaz and Punjab government for replies till the next date of hearing.