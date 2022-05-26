Seminar on drugs held at UoH campus

HARIPUR: University of Haripur organised a seminar on drugs and its impacts on youths here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, District Police Officer Kashif Aftab Abbasi here asked students to play their role in elimination of drugs as it is one of the biggest challenges of the younger generation.

The university students and faculty members attended the seminar. The DPO said that drug addiction was the biggest evil of the society and increasing use of ice drugs among the youths was alarming and required the society in general and students and youth in particular to join hands with the law-enforcement agencies in controlling the menace of drug peddling and addiction. He said that academia also has an important role to play in guiding their students through lectures and awareness raising sessions about the negative impacts of drug addiction on the health and socio-economic conditions of the youths and their families.