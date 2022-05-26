Seminar on drugs held at UoH campus

HARIPUR: University of Haripur organised a seminar on drugs and its impacts on youths here on Wednesday.
Speaking at the event, District Police Officer Kashif Aftab Abbasi here asked students to play their role in elimination of drugs as it is one of the biggest challenges of the younger generation.
The university students and faculty members attended the seminar. The DPO said that drug addiction was the biggest evil of the society and increasing use of ice drugs among the youths was alarming and required the society in general and students and youth in particular to join hands with the law-enforcement agencies in controlling the menace of drug peddling and addiction. He said that academia also has an important role to play in guiding their students through lectures and awareness raising sessions about the negative impacts of drug addiction on the health and socio-economic conditions of the youths and their families.
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf,...
PESHAWAR: Expressing serious concern over the huge cut in the recurrent grants for Higher Education Commission for the...
LAHORE: In a drive against illegal hunting, a team of Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department caught three persons for...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority and Kohat Development Project ...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions for removal of Hamza Shehbaz as chief...
LAHORE: At least eight people were killed and 962 injured in 914 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during...
Comments