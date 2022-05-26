PIMS to get country’s first surgical skill lab

Islamabad : Head of the ENT Department of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Altaf Hussain has announced the establishment of the country's first surgical skill laboratory on the hospital's premises with the approval of its board of governors.

The state-of-the-art lab will be meant for the education and teaching of medical students, teachers, and surgeons of all subspecialty fields. Prof Dr Altaf made the announcement during the launching ceremony of the 5th Rhinocon Conference by the Society of Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery at the auditorium of the PIMS Mother and Child Hospital. The event was attended by a large number of ENT (ear, nose, and throat) specialists from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to the head of the PIMS ENT department, who is also part of the Rhinocon Conference organising committee, the moot will be held on October 15 and 16 at Serena Hotel to provide participants with the unique opportunity to enhance their knowledge of and update themselves with the latest advances in the field of rhinology and skull base surgery.

"The conference will have workshops, live surgery sessions, one-on-one interaction of participants with the operating faculty, symposium, panel discussions, lectures, interactive sessions, award sessions for residents and faculty, video and poster presentations for awards, and free paper and poster sessions," he said. Prof Dr Altaf said the mega academic event would have speakers from within the country as well as from Europe, the UK, the USA, Iran, UAE and Malaysia. He also said a large number of senior professors, emerging ENT specialists and PG trainees from all over the country would attend the event.