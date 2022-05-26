Micro scholarship programme launched

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has inaugurated English Access Micro Scholarship Programme in collaboration with US Consulate.

The purpose of this initiative is to provide youngsters (aged 13 to 19) access to education and employment opportunities through language teaching in Gujranwala Region. US Consul General, William K. Makaneole was the chief guest of this ceremony, whereas Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dasatgir Khan, RD Gujranwala, Dr. Qaisr Kazmi, Focal Person English Access Micro scholarship Program, Dr. Saira Maqbool and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

The US Consul General said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations. He said that youth would have to work day and night for the development of Pakistan. Khurram Dastagir Khan said that 24,000 Pakistani students had participated in the English Access Micro Scholarship Program and the program would determine the future of Pakistani children. Khurram Dastgir Khan praised the educational services and activities of Allama Iqbal Open University. According to Dr. Saira Maqbool, this 2-year English Access Micro Scholarship Program is funded by the US Consulate in Lahore. AIOU has offered this program again after the successful conclusion of its first batch.