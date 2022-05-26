Govt to complete its term, says Hamza

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the government will complete its constitutional term and no unconstitutional or illegal demands will be considered.

The chief minister apologised to the people for their difficulties due to the closure of roads. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that Imran Khan and his henchmen were hollowing out the foundations of the country. “We have preferred the national interest to anything else and taken appropriate steps to protect the life and property of the people as Pakistan cannot be taken forward by sit-in politics or protest march,” he argued and added that such difficulties do not matter for achieving bigger objectives. Imran Khan's inhuman character has been exposed before the people, the CM commented and remarked that this man could go to any extent for grappling power.

The chief minister said that the recovery of arms from the house of a PTI leader made clear the real intentions of Imran Khan and his followers. He said that this is not an independence march but a bloody march. A constable was shot dead, five children were orphaned, and the state's writ was challenged; he regretted and added that Imran wanted anarchy and chaos in the country. In a nuclear-armed country, such anarchy is tantamount to hostility, he argued. The murder of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the seizure of arms had exposed their nefarious designs, he added.

Imran Niazi, don't dream of grappling power by shedding blood and corpses in the streets because the government would befittingly deal with all such heinous schemes. Pakistan's reputation and law and order would not be allowed to be put at stake as the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the State, he concluded. Imran Khan, again, took a U-turn and decided to hold a public meeting instead of a sit-in and now, he would also evade holding a public meeting, Hamza Shehbaz said, adding PTI had run away from the sit-in. Khan Sahib, where are the two million people that you were supposed to bring? The government will complete its constitutional term and no unconstitutional or illegal demands will be considered.

CONDOLES DEATH OF JOURNALIST: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of senior journalist Talat Aslam. In a condolence message, the CM conveyed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and paid homage to the valuable services rendered by late Talat Aslam in the field of journalism. He also expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of police officials in road accident near Attock and sought a report from Rawalpindi Commissioner. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. The government fully shares the grief of the families and martyred police officials are the crown of our heads, he added.

YASIN MALIK: The chief minister condemned the sentencing of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment by a puppet court of India. He said by punishing the Kashmiri leader the Indian court had massacred justice. Yasin Malik’s case has exposed the so-called judicial system in India, he added. “Unilateral justice is a slap in the face of the so-called Indian democracy, he maintained.