Aqeel, Abid lift CAS doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid annexed the men's doubles title of the 9th CAS Khyber Cup Tennis at the PAF Headquarters courts on Wednesday.

Aqeel and Abid edged out Muhammad Shoaib and Barkatullah 6-3, 7-6(4) to land the title in style. The second set was decided in a tie break with Aqeel and his partner managing to beat their opponent.

Earlier, in the semis, the pair had beaten Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the title decider. Aqeel and Abid dominated both sets.

In the second semi-final, Muhammad Shoaib (PAF)/Barkat Ullah got the better of Muzammil Murtaza/Mudassir Murtaza 4-6, 6-3(10-7).

The second semi-final was a close affair as Shoaib and Barkat Ullah went on to win the third set 10-7.

Talented Mahatir Muhammad outwitted Sami Zeb Khan 6-3, 6-3 to win the Boys Under-19 singles final.

Boys and Girls under-12 singles (final):Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-1, 4-2.