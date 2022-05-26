Hearing against Shehbaz family put off till June 4

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family till June 4.

As the hearing commenced, applications on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were moved, seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court that was granted by the court.

Meanwhile, another application was moved before the court, seeking permanent exemption of Shehbaz and Hamza from personal appearance. The court sought comments from the prosecution on this matter by June 4.

The NAB has alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with his co-accused family members, Benamidars, front men, associates, employees and moneychangers, developed an organised system of money laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 7,328 million. The NAB has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference.

The other nominated accused are Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwer, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousaf Aziz.