IHRA, Fleming Fund ink accord to combat AMR

Islamabad : The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) and DAI—Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Tuesday to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which according to the World Bank, may lead to 10 million deaths annually, by 2050.
The MoU will allow interventions in five public and private hospitals in Islamabad. Healthcare professionals and administrators of selected hospitals will be trained in AMR concepts and the importance of AMR stewardship.
Antibiotic use in Pakistan has increased by 65% over the last 16 years. The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials by health practitioners has increased resistance in humans, which has resulted in severe illness and even death.
There is a wide practice of health practitioners prescribing generic, broad-spread antibiotics without checking if it is the appropriate solution for their patients. Seventy-five percent of Pakistani patients are receiving at least one antimicrobial agent in a hospital setting.
