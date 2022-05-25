ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to detain PTI Chairman Imran Khan with the top party leadership on its way to Islamabad from Peshawar Wednesday (today), a top officer responsible for security arrangements said Tuesday requesting anonymity.
The authorities during detailed meetings with different agencies have discussed aspects after the detention but finally decided to use all resources to go ahead with the plan, sources said.
“Though it appears an unfeasible task to arrest them during the long march yet the government has no option but to detain them to stop possible carnage,” the sources maintained.
They added according to reports of intelligence agencies, the PTI activists will be well-equipped to counter any resistance from the law enforcement agencies and the government agencies are well aware of the situation that in these circumstances, a clash could not be averted.
Imran had made this unprecedented remark during his interaction with journalists on May 14 after having been shown the...
Khawaja Asif apologized for the raid on the residence of Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, saying that the government...
Bar President Shoaib Shaheen Tuesday filed a petition against raids on the houses of PTI leaders, blockades and...
The ISRA spokesman said the water deficit has increased up to 40% and the water regulator has re-adjusted the shares...
DAVOS: Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of...
A container is being placed to block the main road to stop the PTI's Azadi March. Photo: TwitterSocial unrest has...
Comments