ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to detain PTI Chairman Imran Khan with the top party leadership on its way to Islamabad from Peshawar Wednesday (today), a top officer responsible for security arrangements said Tuesday requesting anonymity.

The authorities during detailed meetings with different agencies have discussed aspects after the detention but finally decided to use all resources to go ahead with the plan, sources said.

“Though it appears an unfeasible task to arrest them during the long march yet the government has no option but to detain them to stop possible carnage,” the sources maintained.

They added according to reports of intelligence agencies, the PTI activists will be well-equipped to counter any resistance from the law enforcement agencies and the government agencies are well aware of the situation that in these circumstances, a clash could not be averted.