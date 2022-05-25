The fire in the pine forest of district Sherani, Balochistan has been put out after 14 days. Photo: Twitter

QUETTA: The pine nut forest fire in Balochistan has been doused after 14 days. In a statement on Tuesday, the Balochistan government said that the fire that destroyed large swathes of pine nut and olive plantations has been controlled.

An Iranian firefighting plane has been helpful in extinguishing the fire, local media reported.

Earlier, Iranian aircraft Ilyushin-76, the biggest firefighter aircraft in the world, arrived at Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Nur Khan Base and started aiding in efforts to extinguish the forest fire in Koh-i-Suleman Range, a PAF spokesman said. Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial relations and help each other during calamities.