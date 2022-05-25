US waives interview condition for certain Pakistani visa applicants

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi for certain applicants of F (student) visas, J (exchange visitor) visas in academic programmess, H (temporary worker visas), and non-blanket L (intracompany transferee) visas.

Pakistani citizens who previously held US visas are eligible to use this programme. Expanding interview waiver eligibility in these categories will provide better customer service and support the efficient and timely processing of visas for qualified Pakistani citizens, says a press release issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

As required by US law, however, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submitting their applications, the statement says.