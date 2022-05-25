US waives interview condition for certain Pakistani visa applicants

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi for certain applicants of F (student) visas, J (exchange visitor) visas in academic programmess, H (temporary worker visas), and non-blanket L (intracompany transferee) visas.
Pakistani citizens who previously held US visas are eligible to use this programme. Expanding interview waiver eligibility in these categories will provide better customer service and support the efficient and timely processing of visas for qualified Pakistani citizens, says a press release issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad.
As required by US law, however, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submitting their applications, the statement says.
Imran had made this unprecedented remark during his interaction with journalists on May 14 after having been shown the...
Khawaja Asif apologized for the raid on the residence of Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, saying that the government...
Bar President Shoaib Shaheen Tuesday filed a petition against raids on the houses of PTI leaders, blockades and...
The ISRA spokesman said the water deficit has increased up to 40% and the water regulator has re-adjusted the shares...
DAVOS: Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sidelines of...
A container is being placed to block the main road to stop the PTI's Azadi March. Photo: TwitterSocial unrest has...
Comments