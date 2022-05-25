Two-day international Seerat moot concludes at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: A total of 52 research papers were presented at the two-day International “Seerah Conference,” which concluded at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here on Tuesday.

The theme of the conference was “Training of the Young Generation for Societal Change: Guidance from Seerah.” The authors hailing from Turkey, Malaysia, UK and other countries presented their research papers.

All the papers reflected light on how the young generation nowadays with so many diverse issues of life may seek guidance through the life of our beloved Prophet (PBUH). All the presenters stressed upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet to be taught at all levels of education so that the youth must be sensitized regarding seeking guidance from “Seerat-Un- Nabi.”

In the inaugural session, Dr Shahana Urooj, Kazmi, VC Swabi Women University, stated that the youth was vulnerable in the present generation. With the advancement in technology, she said, the children were exposed to social media which is broadly used now a days to promote terrorism which were slowly poisoning the mindset of the youth in an unfelt manner.

“It is a serious dilemma which needs to be addressed on a contingent basis and the attempt by the VC, SBBWU to arrange such a conference in which the main theme revolves around the life of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a highly commendable effort,” she added.