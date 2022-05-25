Ashrafi appeals to political parties to resolve crisis through talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said politics of chaos and anarchy has no place in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, Ashrafi appealed to all political and religious parties, including the PTI and its allied parties, to come to table and find a solution to this problem, otherwise the situation would get worse and people will suffer.

He said a policeman embraced martyrdom and his children became orphaned. “I condemn it and saddened that some people are making excuses for it. We have to avoid bitter attitudes,” he added. He said change of governments through force of sit-ins is not a good practice and let the parliamentary system prevail in the country.

He said on one hand, they ask army and security personnel not to interfere in politics and then demand to intervene in politics. “We condemn remarks of Dr Shireen Mazari against the commander-in-chief of a nuclear-armed country,” he further added. He said Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) is not with any one party or individual but with the people of Pakistan. We love Pakistan. He announced that PUC will observe May 27 Friday as ‘brotherhood and tolerance day’. He said change in the parliament came through parliament.

If anyone has any objection, he should find a solution in the parliament. Ashrafi said friendly countries do not interfere in Pakistani politics. “Friendly countries especially Saudi Arabia never leave Pakistan alone in difficult times and thanks to Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman in this connection,” Ashrafi said.