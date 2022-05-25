Jang Group’s polio campaign begins

KARACHI: Polio was being eradicated from Pakistan but due to negligence three cases came to light. The investigation revealed that fake polio marks were put on the children’s fingers. No one thought that this “deception” we are giving to the health of our children and not to anyone else. The fake vaccine mark on children’s fingers should not be the cause of their real disability. This message of MKR (Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Foundation) is being given in all channels and newspapers of Jang, The News and Geo TV Network. The campaign, titled “Kal ko Aaj he Bacha Lo” also informs heads of households that the polio vaccine boosts children’s immunity and protects them from polio.

Open the door of your home for polio workers every time. A video message in this connection is also being broadcast on Geo Network. To prevent disability an anti-polio campaign has been launched across Sindh including Karachi in which the target is to vaccinate more than 8 million children. Let the people take advantage of this golden opportunity so that we can give them a better, more prosperous and healthier future. We all have a national duty to eradicate polio.