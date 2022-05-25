UAE announces Gulf’s first case of monkeypox

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak. The UAE is believed to be just the second Middle Eastern country after Israel to detect monkeypox, whose appearance in a number of countries has caused alarm after the coronavirus pandemic.
