European court restores Catalan MEP’s immunity

BRUSSELS: The European Court of Justice restored the parliamentary immunity of exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two of his allies on Tuesday, in a victory over Spanish authorities.
Puigdemont and fellow MEPs Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati face jail in Spain for their roles in organising a banned Catalan independence referendum, and in March the European Parliament stripped them of their legal protection.
