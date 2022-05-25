 
Wednesday May 25, 2022
World

European court restores Catalan MEP’s immunity

By AFP
May 25, 2022

BRUSSELS: The European Court of Justice restored the parliamentary immunity of exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and two of his allies on Tuesday, in a victory over Spanish authorities.

Puigdemont and fellow MEPs Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati face jail in Spain for their roles in organising a banned Catalan independence referendum, and in March the European Parliament stripped them of their legal protection.

