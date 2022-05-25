Rule of law at all costs, says CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that no one would be allowed to interrupt the daily life of people and the rule of law would be ensured at every cost.

He was addressing a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review the law and order situation. The CM asserted that indiscriminate action would be taken against miscreants and law would take its course if someone tried to take the law into their hands. Police and other agencies would take every step to protect the life and property of the people and national interest would be protected while rising above the politics, he stressed.

TWEET: The chief minister tweeted that PTI resorted to violence and the martyrdom of Constable Kamal Ahmad, by a PTI organiser, is a conspiracy to instigate unrest in the country. He said that the mischief would spread in the entire country if those playing havoc with law and Constitution are not contained. “I must make it clear that such anti-state activities would be dealt with an iron fist. I not only assure the provision of justice to the heirs of Constable Kamal Ahmad but also pay tribute to his mother who has given birth to such a brave son”, he added.

Prisoners Rules: The chief minister chaired a meeting about jail reforms which was attended by Abdul Aleem Khan, Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ali Raza, Aniza Fatima, additional chief secretary (home), secretary finance and IG prisons while Ayesha Nawaz and Rida Qazi participated from Islamabad through a video link.

At the outset, the CM vowed to bring ease to the detainees adding that he has witnessed prisoners' plight during his detention. The Punjab Prisoners Rules would be amended to ensure necessary facilities for the prisoners, he stated. “We have to reform the archaic prison system so that the inmates have access to basic facilities,” he emphasised. The jail employees would also be given their due rights, he said and added that prisoners shouldn't be enslaved to rules as laws are meant for human beings.

PPP DELEGATION: A PPP delegation led by MPA Hasan Murtaza called on the chief minister at his office. Both discussed the political situation and condemned undemocratic tactics of the PTI.

The meeting paid homage to the sacrifice of Constable Kamal Ahmad and the CM vowed that the accused would be brought under the net of the law and the responsible elements would not escape from the grip of the law. The law would take its own course, he added.

attends funeral prayers: Hamza Shehbaz, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Capt (retd) Sohail Ch, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, CTO Muntazir Mehdi and large number of police officers and personnel attended funeral prayer of Constable Kamal Ahmad at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Tuesday. The chief minister and IG Punjab also met the son and family of the martyr on this occasion. A well-armed contingent of police paid homage to the corpse of the martyr.