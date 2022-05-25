Shop owner among two shot dead ‘over personal enmity’

Two people were shot dead in separate incidents of firing in the city on Tuesday. According to the Site A Section police, two men riding a motorcycle arrived at a shop in Pathan Colony and fired four shots at the owner, 35-year-old Akram Bukhsh, killing him on the spot. Rescuers took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The police suspected that the man was killed over a personal enmity.

In a similar incident, 55-year-old Shirin Zada was killed in a shooting in Gulshan-e-Ghazi, the Ittehad Town police said. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. The police said the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity; however, they were investigating the incident from different angles.

Separately, police found the body of a man in a nullah in Scheme 33 within the limits of Sachal police station. The body was around 15 to 20 days old, police said, adding that the deceased’s hands and feet had been tied with a rope.

Moreover, Manzur Hussain, 45, who was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Orangi Town on May 20 succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.