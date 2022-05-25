Meezan RDA inaugurated

KARACHI: The acting governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Murtaza Syed recently visited Meezan Bank’s Head Office in Karachi to inaugurate the digital center, built purposefully for catering the needs of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) customers, a statement said on Tuesday.
The governor congratulated the management and RDA team of the bank to channel substantial volume of remittances and achieving remittances of $1 billion in RDA and added that other banks should also focus their attention towards increasing remittances through RDA and come up with innovative means for achieving this milestone.
He noted that overseas Pakistanis have always made Pakistan proud through their achievements and dedication to their motherland. He observed that the country needs more investment from abroad to fund the current account deficit and raise much needed foreign exchange reserves.
